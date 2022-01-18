Half of Americans frustrated with Biden's presidency: poll

Xinhua) January 18, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Fifty percent of Americans say President Joe Biden's first year in office has left them feeling "frustrated," showed a new CBS News/YouGov poll released on Sunday.

A whopping 65 percent of Americans believe the Biden administration has not focused enough on inflation, while 58 percent think he should prioritize the economy, it said.

In addition, people also appeared to lose some confidence in Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 51 percent saying he was doing bad.

