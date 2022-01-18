Chinese FM meets Estonian FM

Xinhua) 08:19, January 18, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets via video link at the latter's request.

Hailing the sound development of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 30 years ago, Wang said the past experience shows that as long as the two countries respect and treat each other on equal footings, they can achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

The two sides should continue to attach importance to each other's legitimate concerns in core interests, abide by the international relations norms of non-interference in internal affairs, and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations, he said.

Wang also called on the two sides to expand cooperation in such areas as agriculture and food products, e-commerce and digital economy.

Liimets pledged to firmly adhere to the one-China policy, enhance mutual trust, and jointly promote the development of bilateral relations.

Estonia supports the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and has co-sponsored a resolution on Olympic Truce for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, she said, expressing hope that the Olympic Games will be a complete success.

The two sides agreed to continue to maintain communication, hold diplomatic and political consultations in due course, and speed up the process of signing agreement of exporting Estonian diary and wild aquatic products to China.

They also exchanged views on green and digital cooperation, and believed that international cooperation should be strengthened to jointly address global challenges such as climate change and strive to build a safe, open and cooperative cyberspace.

