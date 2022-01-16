Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Chinese Paralympians eye on Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 14:51, January 16, 2022

LANZHOU, China, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- After several hours of skiing, 20-year-old Chinese Paralympic cross-country skier Wang Chenyang, whose sweat soaked his single-layer ski suit, finished his training on Saturday.

At the age of 11, Wang lost his arms in an accident. After a few years of training, 16-year-old Wang participated in the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea and finished 11th in men's 20km cross-country skiing.

The Chinese cross-country skiing and biathlon teams gathered at the Baiyin national training base in northwest China's Gansu Province early January.

"This is my second time to participate in the Paralympic Winter Games and I will try my best," said Wang, adding that he is eager to stand on the podium to win glory for the country.

"The track is very professional. Training in such track can not only enhance endurance, but also improve aerobic performance," said Wang, adding that the facilities of the training base as a world-class are good to meet all athletes' needs.

Wang Xinglong, head of the track management team, indicated that the track has been reformed to adapt to Paralympians' technical skills, physical fitness and competition needs.

Huang Lingxin, a 19-year-old athlete, will make his Paralympic debut in Beijing 2022. The young boy from Yunnan Province has practiced cross-country skiing for the third year. He felt that the ski track in Baiyin was very similar to the venue of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

"I hope I shall make great efforts to improve my performance at Beijing 2022," said Huang, adding that he dreamed of achieving a good result about 50 days later.

Wang Jinyou, coach of China's Paralympic cross-country skiing and biathlon teams, said that with less than two months to go before the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games opens, coaches will help all athletes reserve their physical fitness.

"The Beijing 2022 are home games. We hope to get more medals," said the coach.

