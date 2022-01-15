Home>>
Djokovic detained by Australian border authorities
(CGTN) 13:44, January 15, 2022
File photo taken on Feb. 17, 2021 shows Novak Djokovic of Serbia during Australia Open in Melbourne, Australia. The Australian Government has cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time in a row, leaving a cloud of doubt over the world number one's hopes of winning a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)
The world's number one tennis player Novak Djokovic was detained by Australian border authorities on Saturday morning, Sputnik reported.
The detention was based on a court-ordered arrangement agreed upon on Friday. He is expected to spend the night in detention while his case is heard by Australia's federal court.
