China's agricultural insurance premium rises 18.4 pct in 2021
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's agricultural insurance premiums stood at 96.52 billion yuan (15.15 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 18.4 percent from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Finance.
Of the total, the central government allocated 33.35 billion yuan in premium subsidies, up 16.8 percent year on year.
To support the development of the agricultural industry, agricultural insurance in China covers possible losses in yield or quality of various crops due to natural disasters, plant diseases and pests, and other risks.
China will stabilize its annual grain output at over 650 billion kg and strive to beat a target of 700 billion kg by 2025 to ensure grain security, according to a five-year plan on farming released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
Photos
Related Stories
- China releases disability evaluation standard for long-term care insurance
- Maternity insurance in China to cover cost of third-child birth
- China's insurance companies bet on old-age care communities
- China's online property insurance premiums down 4.85 pct in 2020
- China to conduct classified supervision for insurance asset management companies
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.