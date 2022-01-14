The world's tallest electrical transmission tower cappe in E China

(People's Daily App) 09:04, January 14, 2022

The world's tallest electrical transmission tower, 385 meters in length, has been sucessfully capped in east China's Jiangsu province after over six months of construction.

As China's most technically difficult cross-river transmission project, the project is expected to be completed by June this year.

The project, with the maximum capacity of 6.6 million kilowatts, will transfer about 28.9 billion kilowatts of clean electric energy from the north bank of the Yangtze River to the south bank, meeting the daily electricity demand of about 8 million households.

The world's previous tallest power transmission towers are the 380 meter-high twin pylons in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)