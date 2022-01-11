Some grocery shelves seen nearly empty in Washington, D.C.

Xinhua) 15:52, January 11, 2022

Some shelves are seen nearly empty at a grocery store in Washington, D.C., the United States on Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

