Scenery of snowfall in Skopje, North Macedonia

Xinhua) 15:51, January 11, 2022

A person walks amid snow in Skopje, North Macedonia on Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

People walk amid snow in Skopje, North Macedonia on Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

A person walks amid snow in Skopje, North Macedonia on Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

People walk amid snow in Skopje, North Macedonia on Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

A person rides amid snow in Skopje, North Macedonia on Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)

