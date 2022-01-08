China urges relevant countries not to disrupt regional peace, stability

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry on Friday urged relevant countries to be contributors to regional peace, stability and development, instead of being trouble makers that spread lies and erect obstacles.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing after the foreign and defence ministers of the United States and Japan met and vowed to work together to respond to so-called "destabilizing activities" by China.

Responding to the "two-plus-two" virtual meeting, as well as talks between Japan and Australia, Wang said China has expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the gross interference by the United States, Japan and Australia in China's internal affairs and the fabrication of disinformation to discredit China, and has lodged solemn representations with relevant countries.

To maintain peace, stability and development in East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region requires upholding true multilateralism, respecting the open and inclusive regional cooperation framework formed over the years, and taking the road of solidarity, dialogue and cooperation, said the spokesperson.

The United States, Japan and Australia talk about freedom, openness and inclusiveness, while in reality, they are forming a clique against other countries, flexing their muscles and making military threats, which runs counter to the trend of peace and development in the region and contradicts their claim of opposing intimidation and coercion, Wang said.

What those countries should do most now is to earnestly fulfill their due international responsibilities, Wang said, urging them to stop the U.S.-Britain-Australian nuclear submarine cooperation program and stop advancing the discharge of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

They should also stop denying and whitewashing the history of militarist aggression and seeking to become a military power by hyping up the surrounding situation, and stop stoking division and confrontation among countries in the region, he added.

