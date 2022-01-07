China to boost audit of fiscal, financial funds in 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China will boost audit of fiscal and financial funds with a focus on auditing the implementation of major government policies, the top auditor said Thursday.
In 2022, the audit will focus on fiscal expenditures, the implementation of policies for tax and fee cuts, and the financial support for the real economy, especially small and micro businesses, scientific and technological innovation and green development, said Hou Kai, auditor general of the National Audit Office of China (CNAO).
From January to November in 2021, the audit institutions scrutinized about 61,000 entities subject to audit. This has helped recover more than 304 billion yuan (47.72 billion U.S. dollars) of losses and improved about 9,900 rules and regulations, he said.
The audit work in the past year has facilitated the implementation of central government policies and maintained national economic safety, he said.
CNAO audits the implementation of the budget of the central government as well as other government revenues and expenditures. Local audit institutions at various levels audit the budget implementation at their corresponding levels as well as other government revenues and expenditures.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's privately offered funds expand in October
- China's securities regulator stresses high-quality development of fund industry
- Regulator urges funds to raise game
- China greenlights establishment of new foreign-owned fund management firm
- China to improve management of central budgetary research funding, give researchers greater discretion in fund use
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.