Swearing-in ceremony held for HKSAR's 7th-term LegCo members

Ecns.cn) 13:35, January 04, 2022

A new-term member of the 7th Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is sworn in to office at the LegCo Complex in Hong Kong, Jan 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The newly-elected 90 Legco members participated in a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng, administered the oath of office.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng, administered the oath of office, at the LegCo Complex in Hong Kong, Jan 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The 90 members of the 7th Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Legislative Council sing the national anthem at the LegCo Complex in Hong Kong, Jan 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

New-term members of the 7th Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region attend the swear-in ceremony at the LegCo Complex in Hong Kong, Jan 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

New-term members of the 7the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region take group photos after the swear-in ceremony at the LegCo Complex in Hong Kong, Jan 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

