Graduate walks the line, and her video goes viral

January 04, 2022

She walks the line, in scorching sun or icy winds, to check high-voltage wires.

Working atop towering pylons has brought electrical engineer Li Jiasi, born 1995, an army of online admirers.

A 2020 graduate of the school of electricity and automation, Wuhan University, Li works on pylons ranging in height from 30 to 100 meters.

Some question the Gen Z youngster's embrace of a high-altitude environment more traditionally associated with rugged male specimens.

"You have a master's degree from a prestigious university," they typically say. "Why suffer this?"

Li Jiasi, 26, enjoys her work for a power supply company in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Li's reply is that she likes her job with State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company.

Her university research focused on high-voltage insulation technology. So the day job highly matches her interest.

An inspection takes 3-4 hours. Li sometimes carries up lunch and savors her seat.

"Looking at the scenery from the towers and wires is different from being in a skyscraper," Li says. "My perspective is not blocked in any way. It's an amazing experience."

Li has lost track of how many towers she climbed.

It took 30-40 minutes to climb her first pylon. Today, with heavy equipment on her back, Li climbs the same tower in only 10 minutes.

