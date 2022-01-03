China's futures market sees brisk transactions in 2021

January 03, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market posted strong growth in both trading volume and turnover in 2021, according to the China Futures Association.

The total turnover of China's futures market surged 32.84 percent year on year to 581.2 trillion yuan (about 91.24 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021, the data shows.

The futures trading volume also registered double-digit growth during the period, up 22.13 percent year on year to over 7.5 billion lots, according to the data.

In December 2021 alone, the trading turnover hit around 44.74 trillion yuan, down 18.76 percent from a year earlier. On a monthly basis, the figure fell 11.91 percent, the association said.

