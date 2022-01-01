Racial inequality unimproved in U.S. in 2021: Time magazine

Xinhua) 15:34, January 01, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Like so many previous years, 2021 saw inequality unimproved in the United States despite a preceding season of promises and apologia, Time magazine has reported.

Racial inequality and discrimination are characteristics of American normalcy, said the report.

"So this country that only one year before declared itself awake to inequality found it only too easy to look away," it noted.

