Snow-capped Laojun Mountain gleaming under sunshine in central China’s Henan

People's Daily Online) 10:35, December 28, 2021

Incredible sight in Laojun Mountain, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo/Geng Yawei)

After the winter solstice, it becomes freezing cold in the Funiu Mountains in the west of Henan Province. Since Dec. 24, a sudden cold wave has swept through the area, with an all-encompassing snowfall blanketing the landscape. The snow-capped Laojun Mountain gleams under the sunshine and with layers of clouds rolling above the mountains, creating an incredible sight to behold.

Laojun Mountain is located in Luanchuan county, Luoyang city in central China’s Henan Province. As part of an extension of the Qinling Mountain Range which divides China into north and south, Laojun Mountain towers 2,297 meters high and is the main peak of Funiu Mountains. It is known as an “Ecological Gene Bank” and is known for its cultural heritage, being an important site for Taoism as it was once the retreat of Laozi, a great Chinese philosopher and the founder of Taoism.

