We Are China

China's commitment to the world

(Global Times) 08:39, December 27, 2021

China's commitment to the world in 2021.Graphic:Xu Zihe/GT

China's commitment to the world in 2021.Graphic:Xu Zihe/GT

China's commitment to the world in 2021.Graphic:Xu Zihe/GT

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)