New Party chief for Xinjiang appointed

Xinhua) 13:47, December 26, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has appointed Ma Xingrui as new Party chief for Xinjiang.

Chen Quanguo, who no longer serves as secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPC, will be given another appointment, according to a decision by the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)