Home>>
New Party chief for Xinjiang appointed
(Xinhua) 13:47, December 26, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has appointed Ma Xingrui as new Party chief for Xinjiang.
Chen Quanguo, who no longer serves as secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPC, will be given another appointment, according to a decision by the CPC Central Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- ‘Mind your own forced labor problem’: Xinjiang regional govt refutes US Uygur bill
- U.S. must revoke all sanctions on Xinjiang textiles: commerce chamber
- Xinjiang's first desert-crossing expressway opens to traffic
- U.S. signing of Xinjiang-related act "wrong, unpopular, dangerous": spokesperson
- Xinjiang regional government condemns U.S. signing of "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.