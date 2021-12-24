Inheritor of Wuxing Tongbiquan steadfast in effort to carry on traditional martial art

Wuxing Tongbiquan is a kind of martial art and also an intangible cultural heritage (ICH) of north China’s Hebei Province. Dong Ruichun, a fourth-generation inheritor of Tongbiquan, has made unremitting efforts to practice and promote it over the past 47 years.

Photo of learners practicing Wuxing Tongbiquan on Dec. 11, 2021. (Photo/Tian Jialin)

“China has a long-standing culture of martial arts. Martial arts not only improves people’s physical fitness, but is also a kind of valuable intangible cultural heritage,” said Dong.

Dong, a native of Xianghe county, Langfang city of Hebei, established a training school in the county, which has trained a large number of talents, as well as permitting martial arts to reach a wider audience. He also gives lectures in local schools.

“Carrying forward intangible cultural heritage requires unremitting efforts,” said Dong. Calling Wuxing Tongbiquan a precious treasure handed down from older generations, he voiced his resolute determination to continue spreading it.

Dong Ruichun instructing one of his students in Wuxing Tongbiquan. (Photo/Tian Jialin)

Photo shows a learner practicing Wuxing Tongbiquan. (Photo/Tian Jialin)

