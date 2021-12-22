Home>>
Chinese rap song goes viral, critiques 'American-style democracy'
(People's Daily App) 09:11, December 22, 2021
A satirical song named "Cokecracy" created by a young Chinese rap group has gone viral on overseas social media.
With lines like, "My democracy just like Coca-Cola," the song personifies the US in an ironic manner and states that so-called "American-style democracy" is actually the "America first" policy in disguise.
In April this year, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that democracy is not like Coca-Cola, which promises the same taste everywhere in the world, urging the US to respect the path and system independently chosen by China.
