Chinese rap song goes viral, critiques 'American-style democracy'

(People's Daily App) 09:11, December 22, 2021

A satirical song named "Cokecracy" created by a young Chinese rap group has gone viral on overseas social media.

With lines like, "My democracy just like Coca-Cola," the song personifies the US in an ironic manner and states that so-called "American-style democracy" is actually the "America first" policy in disguise.

In April this year, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that democracy is not like Coca-Cola, which promises the same taste everywhere in the world, urging the US to respect the path and system independently chosen by China.

