China contributes to stability, democratization of int'l order: Cambodian scholars

Xinhua) 16:02, December 17, 2021

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Renowned Cambodian scholars said here on Thursday that China, with its progress and peaceful development, has contributed to the stability and democratization of the international order.

China has made great contribution to the establishment of a new multi-polar world, said Kin Phea, director-general of the International Relations Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, at the first China-Cambodia Cultural Exchange Forum and the launch ceremony of Cultural Exchange Network of Cambodia and China via video conference.

He said China has proposed building a global community of shared future and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"The idea of a community with a shared future sublimates the win-win banner of diplomacy for peace and development, seeking world unity, which has become a common value that promotes reform of the global governance system, and a new model of international relations and international order," Phea said.

"Furthermore, we can say that the idea of a community of a shared future inherits and promotes the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, which is the core principle of business negotiations, co-construction and sharing in global governance," he said.

It has shaped the soul of the BRI, highlighted the positive notion of sharing weal and woe, and responded to the wish that the world will be blessed with harmony and unity, according to the expert.

Phea also stressed the close relationship between Cambodia and China, which dates back at least to the 13th century. The two countries officially forged diplomatic relations on July 19, 1958.

"The relations between the two countries grew close after Cambodia gained independence from France in 1953 and later on," he said. "The relationship between Cambodia and China is a model of cooperation between countries."

The scholar noted the relationship between the two countries is based on the principle of equal footing and equal rights with no interference into each other's internal affairs and sovereignty, and on respect for mutual interests.

"These growing relations not only contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation between Cambodia and China, but also bring about peace and prosperity in the region and the (rest of the) world," he said.

Sok Touch, president of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, told the event that Cambodia and China have enjoyed all-round cooperation, particularly in politics, economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

"Now, ties between the two countries are at the best stage ... in our history, and they are more comprehensive and strategic," he said.

