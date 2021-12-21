China's control measures effective against Omicron variant: official

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's existing prevention and control measures are effective against infection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 inside hospitals, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday.

Current containment and response measures should be maintained and improved, said Lei Zhenglong, an NHC pandemic control official, at a press conference.

As the Omicron variant has been found around the globe and imported cases have been reported in Chinese cities, China will step up its containment measures for both people and goods in port areas, Lei said.

Strict checks and testing will be implemented for inbound personnel from key countries and regions, according to General Administration of Customs official Li Zhengliang.

"We will strengthen cooperation and information sharing with related local departments and improve cooperation mechanisms such as personnel transfers, information sharing and case tracing," Li added.

