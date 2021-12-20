China nearing completion of greenhouse gas monitoring network

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) recently issued the country’s first list of greenhouse monitoring stations, which marked a major point after 40 years of construction efforts, with the country having neared the completion of its greenhouse monitoring network.

Photo shows the Waliguan atmospheric background station (Photo/zgqxb.com.cn)

The network will help raise China’s capabilities in carrying out meteorological observation and evaluation, and provide data support to realize the country’s carbon peaking and carbon neutrality targets.

The list that was released this time covers 60 key areas and contains meteorological observation stations that focus on precise observation methods. Seven types of greenhouse gases have been selected for observation under the framework of the network, including carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbon, perfluocarbon, sulfur hexafluoride and nitrogen trifluoride as covered by the Kyoto Protocol.

China is among the few countries that had an early start in conducting greenhouse background observation activities. In 1982, the country’s first regional meteorological background station was put into operation in Beijing.

In 1994, the Waliguan atmospheric background station was established and located at an elevation of 3,816 meters in northwest China's Qinghai Province. It is also the only international atmospheric background station in the hinterland of Eurasia. Because of the high-quality data collected by the station, China became a top-notch player in the world when it came to greenhouse observation.

This year, the CMA established a national greenhouse gas and carbon neutrality monitoring and evaluation center, as well as branches for the center in multiple provinces across the country, building a countrywide system to evaluate the effectiveness of China’s carbon neutrality efforts.

