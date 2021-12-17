Home>>
China's fiscal revenue up 12.8 pct in first 11 months
(Xinhua) 16:38, December 17, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal revenue registered a year-on-year increase of 12.8 percent in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Friday.
The country's fiscal revenue amounted to 19.13 trillion yuan (about 3 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.
