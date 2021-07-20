China's fiscal revenue up 21.8 pct in H1

July 20, 2021

Photo taken on Jan. 14, 2021 shows a night view of Lujiazui in Pudong of east China's Shanghai Municipality. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal revenue saw a year-on-year increase of 21.8 percent in the first six months of 2021, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Ministry of Finance, the country's fiscal revenue exceeded 11.7 trillion yuan (1.8 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period.

The fiscal revenue rose 8.6 percent from the corresponding pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Fiscal expenditure went up 4.5 percent in the first six months from a year earlier to 12.17 trillion yuan.

