Hidden beauty in the sand art bottle

(People's Daily App) 15:01, December 17, 2021

Spectacular scenery, cute animals, pretty girls…Those amazing sand bottle artworks breathe life into sand.

Wang Lijie, a young Chinese man from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has been painting with colored sand in glass bottles for decades. He uses special tools to pour colorful sand into bottles and arrange the sand to create awe-inspiring images.

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Xie Runjia and Xu Shilin)

