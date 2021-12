Chief designer of China's Mars mission listed in Nature's 10 2021

Xinhua) 08:47, December 16, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Rongqiao, chief designer of China's first Mars exploration mission, has been included on Nature's list of 10 people who were part of big stories in science in 2021, according to the list published online on Thursday (Beijing Time).

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)