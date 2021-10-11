China's Mars rover Zhurong remains powered amid sun transit

CGTN) 15:35, October 11, 2021

Most equipment units on China's Mars rover "Zhurong" – part of the nation's Tianwen-1 mission – are still powered amid the ongoing sun transit, which will last for over a month, according to a deputy chief designer. For Mars, the sun transit happens about every two years. When it occurs, Mars is on the opposite side of the sun from the Earth, making the two planets temporarily invisible to each other.

