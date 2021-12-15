Experts and business leaders' take on Central Economic Work Conference

08:48, December 15, 2021 By Zhao Shiyue ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2021 shows the Yangpu international container port at Yangpu economic development zone in South China's Hainan province. [Photo/Xinhua]

The annual Central Economic Work Conference was held from Dec 8-10 in Beijing. It reviewed the country's economic achievements in 2021, analyzed current challenges and opportunities and outlined key tasks next year.

Seven aspects of economic work in 2022 were highlighted, including making macro policies prudent and effective, enhancing support for sci-tech innovation, vitalizing development through opening-up and safeguarding people's well-being.

China's economic plans have drawn attention of business leaders, experts and local officials, who shared the similar ideas that China will continue to maintain steady and high-quality development amid global recovery from COVID-19.

What're their comments on the conference and expectations for next year?

Let's have a look!

