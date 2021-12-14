Languages

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Former CIA director admits US meddles in other countries' elections

(People's Daily App) 11:31, December 14, 2021

 

In this video, US former CIA director James Woolsey admits that the US meddles in other countries' elections. Click to see more.

