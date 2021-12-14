U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 50 mln: Johns Hopkins University

Xinhua) 08:22, December 14, 2021

A man walks past a notice of wearing face masks at a building in New York, the United States, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 18 percent of the global caseload and more than 15 percent of the global deaths.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 50 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 50,009,507, with a total of 797,916 deaths, as of 2:22 p.m. local time (1922 GMT), showed the data.

California topped the state-level caseload list, with 5,169,348 cases. Texas confirmed the second most cases of 4,394,772, followed by Florida with 3,754,042 cases, New York with 2,854,057 cases, and Illinois with more than 1.9 million cases.

Other states with over 1.2 million cases include Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and New Jersey, according to the tally.

U.S. COVID-19 caseload reached 10 million on Nov. 9, 2020, crossed 20 million on Jan. 1, 2021, exceeded 30 million on March 24, and surpassed 40 million on Sept. 6.

