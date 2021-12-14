South China police arrest 268 in drug crackdown

Xinhua) 09:18, December 14, 2021

Students learn about the harm, traits and varieties of drugs at an educational base in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 18, 2021. Local authorities on Thursday hosted a series of activities to raise anti-drug awareness among young people. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

NANNING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Police in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region said Monday that a drug trafficking network has been busted and 268 suspects arrested.

According to the regional narcotics control bureau, a special task force, comprising police from Liuzhou, Nanning, and Chongzuo, was formed after Liuzhou police suspected two locals of selling and transporting heroin in December 2020.

After nearly three months of investigation, over 1,000 police officers in the three cities launched a raid on March 19 and destroyed seven drug dens.

The suspects arrested totaled 268. Of these, 84 were prosecuted and 184 drug users administratively punished, the bureau said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)