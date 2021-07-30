China seizes 5.63 tonnes of drugs along borders in first half of 2021

Xinhua) 13:19, July 30, 2021

Sniffer dog "Hei Sa" and its instructor Jiang Feng prepare for a training session in Baishan, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 22, 2020, to become a reliable canine comrade in multiple border missions. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China has seized a total of 5.63 tonnes of drugs along its borders in the first half of this year, the National Immigration Administration said Friday.

A total of 8,419 criminal cases were handled during the period, leading to the arrests of more than 21,000 criminal suspects, the administration said.

It seized 352.25 tonnes of precursor chemicals and confiscated 1,430 guns of all kinds.

The administration has strengthened its crackdown on drug-related crimes, safeguarded people's lives and properties, and maintained stability in border areas.

