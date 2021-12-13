Languages

Monday, December 13, 2021

Toronto hosts superhero-themed mass vaccination event

(Xinhua) 15:12, December 13, 2021

Girls pose for photos with their COVID-19 vaccination stickers after being vaccinated at a vaccination site in Toronto, Canada, on Dec. 12, 2021. The City of Toronto on Sunday hosted a superhero-themed mass vaccination event as Toronto Kids Vaccine Day to vaccinate up to 2,000 children aged five to 11 against COVID-19. (Photo: Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


