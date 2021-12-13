Hong Kong residents urged to vote actively in LegCo election a week away

Xinhua) 08:54, December 13, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday appealed to registered electors to actively vote in the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) election a week away.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a blog that the election is the second important election after the improvement of the electoral system in Hong Kong.

The improvement enables Hong Kong to solidify the full and accurate implementation of "one country, two systems" at the institutional level so that advantages of the local executive-led system can be brought into full play, he said.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng called on Hong Kong's young people to appeal to their parents, relatives, and friends to actively vote in the upcoming LegCo election for building a better future for Hong Kong and for the younger generation.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said he hopes that the civil service team will unite together and actively participate in the voting, so as to encourage the public to vote and elect the wise and capable and help promote good governance.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said in a blog that the new composition of the LegCo can break through the limitations of interests and districts, and is conducive to reflecting the overall interest of Hong Kong, thus enhancing governance efficiency in the HKSAR.

Nearly 4.5 million registered electors are expected to cast their ballots between 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. local time on Dec. 19.

A total of 90 LegCo members, including 20 from geographical constituencies, 30 from functional constituencies, and 40 from the Election Committee constituency will be returned.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong said the election will feature broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation, and fair competition, adding that he hopes eligible electors will cast an important vote for the future of Hong Kong.

