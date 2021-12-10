Call In Club: Slide to the Beijing Winter Olympics

December 10, 2021

Winter is a time of comfort and joy, the touch of a friendly hand and spectacular winter sports competitions. The 2022 Winter Olympics is approaching, which, according to the athletes we talk to, will bring a warm glow to our vision, thawing mind and muscle from the endless winter caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At such a difficult time, the successful holding of the 2022 Winter Olympics will surely be a great comfort for athletes who have been training for years to achieve their dreams. For the public, it is a reminder of the importance of unity, peace and love, igniting a warm little glow in everyone’s hearts.

In this episode of Call in Club, we have invited Finnish ice skaters Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis, who have qualified for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, to share their stories of ice and dance. Our Russian friends will also tell us how to cope with the stress from training, and what the Winter Olympics means to them.

Stay tuned, and let’s embark on a journey of ice and snow together.

