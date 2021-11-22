We Are China

Chinese shares close higher Monday

Xinhua) 16:15, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.61 percent, at 3,582.08 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.41 percent higher at 14,960.66 points.

