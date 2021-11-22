No casualties reported from grenade attack near Indian army cantonment: police

Xinhua) 15:50, November 22, 2021

NEW DELHI, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- A grenade blast took place close to the Indian army cantonment in the northern state of Punjab, police said Monday.

The blast occurred Sunday night at the army's Triveni Gate in Pathankot district, about 430 km north of the Indian capital city of New Delhi.

According to police, no casualties were reported in the blast.

Surendra Lamba, a senior police official told media, "A police on duty told us the grenade blast took place at a time when a motorcycle was passing by and we assume the bike rider has hurled it."

Lamba said they would verify the CCTV footage installed in the area.

Police said following the blast, an alert was sounded in the cantonment area.

Reports said the police have set up two dozen check posts throughout the district to check vehicles and frisk passersby.

Pathankot houses an airbase of the Indian Air Force (AIF).

In Jan. 2016, the airbase was attacked by a group of gunmen who entered the highly fortified area using gunfire and bombs, starting a gun fight with the Indian troops for four days.

