New ideas to create interesting patterns, play games with Rubik’s Cubes

People's Daily Online) 09:33, November 22, 2021

So many people like playing with the Rubik’s Cube, but it is easy to get bored with the puzzle if the only objective is to just solve the cube. In fact, there are multiple varieties of new games that make use of the Rubik’s Cube, such as making photo collages using multiple cubes. It’s not just pictures of prestigious scientists like Yuan Longping and Zhong Nanshan that can be made, but also those of well-known celebrities like Jackie Chan. In order to make collages like this, a blueprint has to first be made beforehand, then one has only to fill in each pixel of the picture with a cube. The entire process requires a great deal of patience. In addition, making Chinese characters with the cubes is another game people can play. Players can choose to design either one character on all sides of the cubes or otherwise create multiple characters on one side of the cubes. Let’s have a try at creating a collage with some beautiful characters using the Rubik’s Cube!

