China's installed capacity of renewable power tops 1 bln kw

Xinhua) 09:30, November 22, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's installed capacity of renewable-energy power generation reached 1.002 billion kilowatts by the end of October, doubling that at the end of 2015, data from the National Energy Administration shows.

The figure represents 43.5 percent of the country's total installed power generation capacity, increasing 10.2 percentage points from the end of 2015, according to the data.

Of the total, the installed capacity of hydropower generation reached 385 million kilowatts, while that of wind, solar and biomass power generation stood at 299 million, 282 million and 35.34 million kilowatts, respectively.

China's installed capacity of wind, solar, biomass and hydropower generation continued to rank first globally, the administration said.

A circular jointly released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council said that the country's proportion of non-fossil energy consumption should increase to around 20 percent during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

