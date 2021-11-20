Xiplomacy: Xi's remarks set direction for resolving Taiwan question

Xinhua) 15:59, November 20, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has on multiple occasions expounded China's stance on the Taiwan question, reaffirming the commitment to resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification.

The following are some highlights of his remarks.

Nov. 16, 2021

In a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Xi stated China's principled position on the Taiwan question.

Xi noted the new wave of tensions across the Taiwan Strait, and ascribed the tensions to the repeated attempts by the Taiwan authorities to look for U.S. support for their independence agenda as well as the intention of some Americans to use Taiwan to contain China.

"Such moves are extremely dangerous, just like playing with fire," Xi said. "Whoever plays with fire will get burnt."

The one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques are the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, Xi said, noting that previous U.S. administrations have all made clear commitments on this.

The true status quo of the Taiwan question and what lies at the heart of one China, Xi pointed out, are as follows: there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing China.

Calling achieving China's complete reunification an aspiration shared by all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, Xi said, "We have patience and will strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and efforts."

"That said, should the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence' provoke us, force our hands or even cross the red line, we will be compelled to take resolute measures," Xi said.

Oct. 9, 2021

At a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911, Xi said that the Taiwan question arose out of the weakness and chaos of the Chinese nation, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality.

National reunification by peaceful means best serves the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, including compatriots in Taiwan, he noted.

"Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should stand on the right side of history and join hands to achieve China's complete reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Xi said.

Those who forget their heritage, betray their motherland, and seek to split the country will come to no good end, said Xi, adding that they will be disdained by the people and condemned by history.

The Taiwan question is purely an internal matter for China, one which brooks no external interference, Xi noted.

"The complete reunification of our country will be and can be realized," he stressed.

July 1, 2021

Addressing a ceremony in Beijing marking the centenary of the CPC, Xi said resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the CPC.

"We must take resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt toward 'Taiwan independence,' and work together to create a bright future for national rejuvenation," Xi said.

No one should underestimate the great resolve, the strong will, and the extraordinary ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he stressed.

