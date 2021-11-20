Mural exhibition on Tibet opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 15:54, November 20, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of murals created in the 13th-15th century in Shigatse, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, opened in Shanghai on Friday.

The exhibition, operated by Shanghai's Xuhui Art Museum, offers the public a glimpse of the ancient murals using multi-media technology and showcases the cultural fusion of the Tibetan art form inspired by the artworks of the Han ethnic group.

Nearly 30 exhibits are high-precision duplicates of classic artworks in the Sakya Monastery, Shalu Monastery, and the Palkhor Chode Monastery.

The display will last until May 22, 2022, according to the organizer.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation and the 27th year of Shanghai's assistance to the Tibetan city of Shigatse.

