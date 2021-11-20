China to see over 10 mln new college graduates next year

Xinhua) 10:29, November 20, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to see 10.76 million new graduates from the country's universities and colleges in 2022, 1.67 million more than this year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Friday.

The MOE and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security jointly held an online video conference on Friday to make arrangements on helping graduating students find jobs or start up businesses.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)