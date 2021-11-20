Home>>
China to see over 10 mln new college graduates next year
(Xinhua) 10:29, November 20, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to see 10.76 million new graduates from the country's universities and colleges in 2022, 1.67 million more than this year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Friday.
The MOE and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security jointly held an online video conference on Friday to make arrangements on helping graduating students find jobs or start up businesses.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- College graduate teaches in West China, contributes to the region's development
- China to recruit more college graduates for poverty relief, public causes
- Manufacturing the hottest industry for Chinese college graduates: report
- A third of college graduates quit job within six months of graduation
- China's second-tier cities more attractive to college graduates: report
- College graduation rate rises in China as earning potential sinks
- Hangzhou, Chengdu gain favor with job-seeking college graduates
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.