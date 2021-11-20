U.S. "democracy summit" serves only geopolitics: expert

10:25, November 20, 2021 By huaxia ( Xinhua

MOSCOW, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The so-called Summit for Democracy proposed by the United States has nothing to do with democracy and only serves American geopolitical interests, an expert has said.

"The United States believes that it has the right to declare what is democratic and what is not ... The United States, conducting such reviews, once again checks the loyalty of its allies," said Vladimir Bruter, an expert with Russia's International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Research.

The Summit for Democracy embodies a kind of "democratic segregation," he told Russian broadcaster RT.

He also said Washington has never defended democracy and is not going to do so.

