China to improve health insurance for patients with serious illnesses

Xinhua) 16:56, November 19, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council has released guidelines for improving the medical insurance and assistance systems to ease the financial burden of patients with serious ailments.

Patients with serious illnesses will be included in a security net provided by the basic medical insurance system, special health plans for serious illnesses and the medical assistance system, according to a document that contains the guidelines.

The document defines the functions of each constituent part of the security net and demands synergy in providing insurance.

In specifying candidates' eligibility for medical aid, the document includes those slipping into poverty due to serious illnesses, and pledges to ensure the system's fair accessibility.

The document also encourages participation of the private sector in forms of charity and commercial health insurance among others.

