Shaanxi's foreign trade hits record high in Jan-Oct period
XI'AN, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade of northwest China's Shaanxi Province increased by 26.5 percent to over 390.1 billion yuan (about 61 billion U.S. dollars) in the Jan.-Oct. period this year, according to local customs authorities.
The foreign trade figure of the province has exceeded last year's total, said customs of the provincial capital Xi'an.
During the period, the province's exports stood at 209.17 billion yuan, up by 33.9 percent year on year, while its imports rose by 19 percent to nearly 180.98 billion yuan.
The export of Shaanxi's mechanical and electrical products grew by 37.2 percent to about 189 billion yuan, accounting for about 90.8 percent of the province's total.
Shaanxi saw active trade relations with countries along the Belt and Road during the period, registering a total trade of over 65 billion yuan with these countries, up by 29.1 percent year on year.
