Home>>
Bizzare Pineapple Award encourages curiosity-led scientific research
(Xinhua) 09:32, November 19, 2021
Gorillas with extraordinary mathematical and art skills, electronic dance music that reduces the appetite of mosquitoes, and the dialects of birds ... Ten different bizarre scientific studies won this year's Pineapple Award in east China. Check them out!
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bizzare award encourages curiosity-led scientific research
- Interview: Politicizing emergence of new viruses hinders scientific research: Russian expert
- Interview: Nobel laureate confident in China's scientific advancements
- Chinese scientific researchers gain more global recognition
- Chinese universities asked to improve scientific research administration
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.