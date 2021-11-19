Bizzare Pineapple Award encourages curiosity-led scientific research

Xinhua) 09:32, November 19, 2021

Gorillas with extraordinary mathematical and art skills, electronic dance music that reduces the appetite of mosquitoes, and the dialects of birds ... Ten different bizarre scientific studies won this year's Pineapple Award in east China. Check them out!

