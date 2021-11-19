Rwandan promotes Chinese Kung Fu to stay healthy, fit

KIGALI, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- In order to stay healthy and fit, Rwandans are encouraged to start practicing Kung Fu (Chinese martial arts) and learn skills and techniques that promote healthy living, according to Emile Rukundo, Vice President, Rwandan Chinwoo Wushu Kung Fu Academy.

"Practicing Chinese Kung Fu, not only builds discipline and respect, it makes you feel healthy and fit. We encourage Rwandans to join us at Chinwoo Wushu Kung Fu Academy," said Rukundo during a telephone interview with Xinhua in the Rwandan capital city Kigali.

He said that Chinwoo Wushu Kung Fu Academy started in 2017 and has been receiving Kung Fu teachers from China who came to teach Rwandans Kung Fu.

According to him, the Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda and the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda have been very supportive to the academy through organizing Kung Fu competitions which have motivated young Rwandans to learn Kung Fu.

"We receive children as young as eight years of age who come to train Kung Fu in our academy. We thank our young people's efforts to learn Kung Fu at an early age. This is good for these young people's physical and emotional wellbeing," said Rukundo who is the chief master at the academy.

He said that the academy won the 2019 Kung Fu Wushu national championship trophy and is determined to win more upcoming national competitions.

According to Rukundo, about 50 people especially young people have trained in Kung Fu with Chinwoo Wushu Kung Fu Academy.

"Kung Fu has become a popular sport in Rwanda, particularly among school-age children, they find it interesting, because it keeps their body in shape and it teaches them self-defense and self-control," said Rukundo.

He added "we thank the Chinese government for supporting the development of Kung Fu sport in our country. People think that Kung Fu is all about fighting, but in actual sense, it builds discipline, resilience, and respect."

According to Rukundo, there are many Kung Fu clubs in Rwanda organized under Rwanda Kung-fu Wushu Federation (RKWF).

