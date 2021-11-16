In pics: a glimpse at Beijing's National Indoor Stadium

Beijing's National Indoor Stadium, nicknamed "The Fan" due to its design that resembles a traditional Chinese folding fan, held ice hockey test events from Nov. 10 to 13, 2021.

During the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the National Indoor Stadium will host the men's and women's ice hockey events, as well as the ice sled and ice hockey events for the Paralympic Winter Games.

