Chinese navy fleet returns from Gulf of Aden escort missions
Missile destroyer Nanjing of the 38th escort fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy conducts a drill in the Gulf of Aden on June 16, 2021. A Chinese naval fleet Monday returned to a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, after concluding escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia. (Photo by Wang Zongyang/Xinhua)
HANGZHOU, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese naval fleet Monday returned to a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, after concluding escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.
The 38th naval escort fleet, comprised of missile destroyer Nanjing, missile frigate Yangzhou, and supply ship Gaoyouhu, weighed anchor on May 15 at a military port in Zhoushan.
The last 185 days saw the fleet escort 45 Chinese and foreign ships and sail more than 90,000 nautical miles.
The 38th naval escort fleet returns to a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. A Chinese naval fleet Monday returned to a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, after concluding escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)
The 38th naval escort fleet returns to a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. A Chinese naval fleet Monday returned to a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, after concluding escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia. (Photo by Xu Wei/Xinhua)
Members of the 38th escort fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy conduct a drill on Aug. 27, 2021. A Chinese naval fleet Monday returned to a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, after concluding escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia. (Photo by Liu Dongdong/Xinhua)
Members of the 38th escort fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy conduct a drill on May 20, 2021. A Chinese naval fleet Monday returned to a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, after concluding escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia. (Photo by Wang Zongyang/Xinhua)
