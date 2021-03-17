Home>>
Naval landing ship flotilla conducts actual combat training
(China Military Online) 15:29, March 17, 2021
The close-in weapon system of the amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan (Hull 987) fires at the mock target at sea during the actual combat training organized by a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command in late February, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Chenxi)
Photos
